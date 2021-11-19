Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

Mamelodi Sundowns are back in action with another important fixture in the South African Premier Soccer League this weekend as they take on Cape Town City on Saturday. Mamelodi Sundowns have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Cape Town City are in ninth place in the South African Premier Division and have been inconsistent this year. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against AmaZulu earlier this month and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional in recent years. The Sundowns thrashed Marumo Gallants by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this fixture.

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have a slight edge over Cape Town City and have won seven out of 14 matches played between the two teams. Cape Town City have managed six victories against the Sundowns and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the MTN8 final last month and ended in a penalty shoot-out victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. Cape Town City were impressive on the day and will back themselves this weekend.

Cape Town City form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-W-L-D

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-W-W-W

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Audrey Ngoma is currently injured. Image Source: Sowetan Live

Cape Town City

Darren Keet and Audrey Ngoma are sidelined at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Edmilson Dove has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Audrey Ngoma, Darren Keet

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rivaldo Coetzee and Khuliso Mudau have recovered from their injuries during the international break and will be available for selection this weekend. Mosa Lebusa has also completed his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mosa Lebusa

Suspended: None

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Cape Town City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hugo Marques; Abbubaker Mobara, Idumba Fasika, Taariq Fielies; Edmilson Dove, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Amethyst Ralani, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thato Mokeke; Abdul Ajagun, Fagrie Lakay

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the league in recent years and will want to defend their crown this season. The South African giants have registered six league victories on the trot without conceding a goal and will want to extend their streak on Saturday.

Cape Town City troubled the Sundowns last month and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cape Town City 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

