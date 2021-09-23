Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.
Orlando Pirates are in fourth place in the South African Premier Soccer League at the moment and can pack a punch on their day. The Buccaneers eased past Chippa United in their previous game and will want to step up this weekend.
Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, have been exceptional over the past year and will be intent on defending their league crown. The reigning champions defeated TS Galaxy by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head
Mamelodi Sundowns have a good record against Orlando Pirates and have won 17 out of 37 matches played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have managed 13 victories against the Sundowns and have a point to prove on Saturday.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. Orlando Pirates struggled on the day and will need to step up this weekend.
Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-D-D
Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-D-W
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Thembinkosi Lorch, Richard Ofori and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Innocent Maela is also recovering from a long-term injury and will not be able to feature in this game.
Injured: Thembinkosi Lorch, Richard Ofori, Innocent Maela, Zakhele Lepasa
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Mamelodi Sundowns
Gaston Sirino has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this weekend. Themba Zwane remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.
Injured: Themba Zwane
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI
Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wayne Sandilands; Deon Kavendji, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Vincent Pule, Gabadinho Mhango
Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction
Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional in recent years and have a point to prove this season. The reigning champions are well-placed to retain their league crown and will want to step up this weekend.
Orlando Pirates have blown hot and cold over the past year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns