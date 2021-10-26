Orlando Pirates vs Royal AM prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on Royal AM on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive this year and will want to win this game.

Royal AM are in third place in the South African Premier Division and have been impressive this season. The Durban-based outfit played out a 2-2 draw with Marumo Gallants last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Buccaneers were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Maritzburg United in their previous league game and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates vs Royal AM Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have never played an official fixture against Royal AM and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week. The hosts were not at their best against Diables Noirs over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Royal AM are new to the South African Premier Soccer League and will be intent on making a statement on Thursday. The away side has already punched above its weight this month and will look to be at its best this week.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-L-W-W

Royal AM form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-W-W-W

Orlando Pirates vs Royal AM Team News

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Richard Ofori and Innocent Maela are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepasa

Doubtful: Richard Ofori, Innocent Maela

Suspended: None

Royal AM have a point to prove. Image Source: Daily Maverick

Royal AM

Royal AM have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team this weekend. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its lineup for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs Royal AM Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wayne Sandilands; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Gabadinho Mhango

Royal AM Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Nyame; Zukile Mkhize, Lesego Manganyi, Mbhazima Rikhotso, Thato Lingwati; Given Mashikinya, Kabelo Mahlasela, Tshidiso Monamodi; Sepana Letsoalo, Tebogo Potsane, Ndumiso Mabena

Orlando Pirates vs Royal AM Prediction

Orlando Pirates have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Buccaneers have improved over the past month and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Royal AM are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and will need to step up in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Thursday.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-2 Royal AM

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi