Orleans vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Orleans will entertain Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade de la Source in the Coupe de France round of 32 on Saturday.

The hosts met Nimes in the previous round earlier this month. Goals from Adrian Dabasse and Arnold Vula Lamb Luth helped them register a comeback 2-1 win. It was their fifth consecutive win across all competitions. They failed to build on that form in the Championnat National last week, suffering a 2-1 loss to Red Star.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions. They ran riot against Revel in the previous round of the Coupe de France, recording a 9-0 away win, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick and Randal Kolo Muani bagging a brace.

They continued their winning run in the Ligue 1 last Sunday, with a comfortable 2-0 away triumph over Lens. After Przemysław Frankowski failed to convert from the penalty spot, Bradley Barcola opened the scoring in the 30th minute, thanks to Mbappe's assist, who doubled their lead in the 89th minute.

Orleans vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths four times across all competitions, including a friendly match in 2021. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 2-1 lead in wins and one game ending in a draw.

They have met once in the Coupe de France, locking horns in the quarter-finals of the 1988-89 edition. The hosts recorded a 4-0 away win while the reverse fixture ended in a 3-3 draw, ensuring a 7-3 win on aggregate.

PSG are undefeated in their last six away games across all competitions, recording four wins and keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Orleans have won four of their last five home games across all competitions.

Orleans vs PSG Prediction

Les Guêpes have been in good touch recently, winning five of their last six games across all competitions. They have scored in all but one of their last 12 competitive games and are likely to continue their goalscoring run in this match.

Les Parisiens have lost just one of their last 17 games across all competitions. They have enjoyed a 100% record in 2024, scoring 13 goals in three games without a reply, and are strong favorites.

Milan Skriniar, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, and Alexandre Letellier are confirmed absentees while Luis Enrique will also not be able to count on the services of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Ugarte, who picked up knocks against Lens.

Nonetheless, the capital club have good squad depth, and considering their current form, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Orleans 1-4 PSG

Orleans vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist any time - Yes