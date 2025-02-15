Osasuna 1-1 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as Spanish champions draw after Jude Bellingham's controversial sending-off

Real Madrid were held to a draw by Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday, December 15, as the game was marked by Jude Bellingham's controversial first-half dismissal. The reigning Spanish champions remain atop the league standings but could fall behind Atletico Madrid and Barcelona if they win their respective games this weekend.

Los Blancos took the lead in Pamplona after some brilliant work from Federico Valverde in the 15th minute. The Uruguayan midfielder set up Kylian Mbappe, who tapped home from close range.

However, things fell apart 24 minutes later when the referee, José Luis Munuera Montero, showed Jude Bellingham a straight red card for dissent.

In the second half, Eduardo Camavinga was deemed to have caught Ante Budimir in the box. The Croatian striker converted the spot kick in the 58th minute to see both sides share the points at the final whistle.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

The Belgian had a solid performance and was only beaten from the penalty spot. He made three saves and completed 63% of his 30 passes.

Federico Valverde- 8.5/10

The versatile Uruguayan deputized at right-back again and performed admirably for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. His drive into the home side's defense led to the opening goal.

Raul Acensio- 7/10

The La Fabrica graduate continues to impress in the heart of the Los Blancos defense. He completed 40 of 43 passes and won four duels for the side.

Aurelien Tchouameni- 7/10

The Frenchman deputized in the heart of the Real Madrid defense alongside Asencio and was decent despite the dropped points. He completed 39 of 45 passes and made eight defensive actions.

Francisco Garcia- 7.5/10

The Spaniard had a solid game on the road for Real Madrid. He made the most tackles in the match (2) and had six defensive actions.

Eduardo Camavinga- 7/10

The French midfielder had a decent game despite giving away a penalty. He was the most fouled player (5) on the pitch.

Luka Modric- 7.5/10

The Real Madrid legend had a respectable performance but could not help secure all three points on a tough afternoon in Pamplona. He completed the most passes in the game (71), created the most chances(4), and was the most accurate passer with over 45 minutes on the pitch, completing 97% of his 73 passes.

Brahim Diaz- 6.5/10

The Moroccan international did not have his best game for Los Blancos in Pamplona. He managed 27 touches in 69 minutes and created nothing while failing to test the opposition's goal before he was taken off.

Jude Bellingham- 6/10

The England international let his teammates down in the game after his protestations saw him sent off for the second time in his Real Madrid career. Jude Bellingham will feel hard done by the sending-off but will have no one else to blame but himself.

Kylian Mbappe- 8/10

The in-form Frenchman bagged another goal for Real Madrid today and looks to have buried all doubts about his ability to score for the European Champions. He also created two chances while testing the opposition goalkeeper four times.

Vinicius Jr- 7.5/10

Despite the result, the Brazilian played a fine game for Los Blancos, which was full of magic and trickery. He completed the most dribbles (6) in the match.

Real Madrid Substitutes

Rodrygo- 6/10

The Brazilian star came on for the final 20 minutes of the game as Carlo Ancelotti's sole substitution but could not help turn one point into three.

