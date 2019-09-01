Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona: 3 players that impressed for the Blaugrana | LaLiga 2019/2020

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona would head into the international break in less than ideal circumstances, having failed to pick up all three points against Osasuna.

A first half goal by Ruben Torres had put the home ahead, but despite clawing back to head into the lead, Barcelona failed to hold onto all three points, meaning the Catalans have picked up just four points from their opening three LaLiga fixtures.

Even though they failed to pick up all three points owing to the underperformance of a number of their key players, there were still some who shone at the Estadio El Sadaar.

There are the three players who were most impressive in the 2-2 draw with Osasuna.

#3 Arthur Melo

In his debut season with Barcelona, Arthur Melo was one of the standout players and earned widespread positive reviews for his displays from the middle of the park.

However, things have been far less rosy this season, as the arrival of Frenkie de Jong and deployment of Sergi Roberto in midfield means that the Brazilian international has had far less playing time.

Heading into the game against Osasuna, Arthur was yet to feature for Barcelona for a single minute, and once again started the game from the bench.

He was introduced for Rafinha in the 53rd minute and needed just nine minutes to make his mark on the game.

The former Gremio man picked up the ball from Carles Perez on the edge of the box and showed great skill and technique to evade challenges from two Osasuna defenders before rifling into the far left corner of Ruben's goal.

For the rest of the match, he played a role in helping to lift the tempo of Barcelona's play, and his display against Osasuna served as a timely reminder of his abilities.

