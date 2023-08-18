Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in a crucial fixture at the Estadio el Sadar on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Osasuna are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have made an excellent start to their league campaign. The home side eased past Celta Vigo by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have made a poor start to their La Liga season. The Basque giants slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 19 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 13 victories.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last two matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in both these games.

After a run of four consecutive victories against Osasuna in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have lost three of their last four matches against the home side in the competition.

Osasuna have won their last two matches in La Liga and have not won three matches in a row in the competition since October 2021.

Athletic Bilbao lost their first game of the season by a 2-0 margin and could begin a La Liga season with two consecutive defeats for the first time since their 2016-17 campaign.

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have a good squad at their disposal but have largely failed to meet expectations in recent months. Los Leones were not at their best against Real Madrid and cannot afford another poor performance this weekend.

Osasuna have grown in stature over the past year and will be intent on moving up the league table this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes