Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao outfit in an important encounter at the Estadio El Sadar on Thursday, May 25.

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. Los Leones edged Celta Vigo to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Pamplona-based outfit slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 19 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 12 victories.

After a run of six defeats in seven matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Osasuna have found the back of the net in four of their last six such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have won five of their last six matches away from home against Osasuna in La Liga and have scored at least two goals in four of these matches.

Osasuna have lost only one of their last seven matches played out on a Thursday in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming at the hands of Real Betis in 2021.

After a run of three victories in four matches in La Liga, Osasuna have lost three of their last four matches in the competition.

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on securing a place in Europe. Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain are experienced campaigners in La Liga and will need to step up this week.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-4 Athletic Bilbao

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes