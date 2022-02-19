Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th February 2022

Spanish football returns with another round of La Liga fixtures this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at El Sadar on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Osasuna are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency so far this season. The home side eased past a formidable Rayo Vallacano side by a 3-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. Los Colchoneros suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Levante in their previous league game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Osasuna and have won 19 out of 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 12 victories.

Osasuna have lost their last seven matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - their worst run against Los Colchoneros in the top flight.

Atletico Madrid have played 12 games without a draw against Osasuna under Diego Simeone - more than any other opponent.

Atletico Madrid have won their last three games away from home against Osasuna in La Liga, scoring an impressive 11 goals in the process.

Osasuna have won three of their last five La Liga matches and have managed to revive their season in recent weeks.

Atletico Madrid are winless in their last five La Liga games away from home and have conceded 12 goals in the process.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have stuttered in La Liga this season and will need to fight for their place in the top four. Los Colchoneros are not at their best at the moment and will need to avoid another debacle in this fixture.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but do not have an impressive recent record against Atletico Madrid. Both teams are on an even footing and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Luis Suarez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Osasuna to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi