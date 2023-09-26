Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio el Sadar on Thursday.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Osasuna are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Sevilla last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Colchoneros eased past Real Madrid by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 22 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 12 victories.

Osasuna have lost each of their last 10 matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with thei previous victory against the away side coming by a 3-0 margin in 2014.

Atletico Madrid have won each of their last five games away from home against Osasuna in La Liga - one more victory than they had managed in the 12 such games preceding this run.

Osasuna have played out their last two games on a Thursday in La Liga at home and have won both these matches without conceding a single goal.

Osasuna are winless in their last three matches at home in La Liga and could endure their longest such streak in the competition this year.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have shown flashes of brilliance this season and will be intent on making the most of their form. Diego Simeone's side was effective against Real Madrid and will look to step up to the plate in this match.

Osasuna have not been at their best this season and will need to find their feet ahead of this game. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-4 Atletico Madrid

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes