Atletico Madrid continue their La Liga campaign at the El Sadar Stadium against Osasuna on Sunday, looking to bounce back from their Copa Del Rey heartbreak.

The Rojiblancos were dumped out of the competition by city rivals Real Madrid, who fought back from a goal down to win 3-1 in their quarter-final clash.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Diego Simeone's side in the 19th minute before Rodrygo equalized late on in the second half to give the Spanish champions a lifeline.

In extra time, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior bagged a goal apiece to send Atletico crashing out.

Atlético de Madrid



— @Simeone ❝Lo dimos absolutamente todo, competimos muy bien y con uno menos no bajamos los brazos❞ ❝Lo dimos absolutamente todo, competimos muy bien y con uno menos no bajamos los brazos❞— @Simeone https://t.co/yaJ4FaPSL9

On the league front, the Colchoneros have done fairly well, sitting in fourth position of the top-flight standings with 31 points from 18 games, but have won only twice in their last seven outings.

That, however, includes a comfortable 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in their last La Liga match as Atletico are aiming for back-to-back league wins for the first time since October.

Osasuna aren't too far behind them, collecting just three points fewer from as many games and languishing just three positions adrift of the capital side in the table.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 previous clashes between the sides, with Atletico Madrid winning 20 times over Osasuna and losing on 12 occasions.

Atletico are currently on an eight-game winning run against Osasuna, who have suffered the most defeats in the competition at their hands since 2009-10 than any other side (15).

Atletico have won on their last four visits to Osasuna in La Liga, scoring at least three goals in each them, the longest away winning run against them in the top-flight.

Osasuna have not drawn any of their last 10 home games in La Liga, the longest current run without a single draw at home of any team in the competition.

Atletico have not won any of their last three games on the road in La Liga.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico's recent form may be erratic but they remain a quality side whom Osasuna might struggle against. The Rojillos could make life difficult for them on their home ground but we expect Diego Simeone's side to prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

