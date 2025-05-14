Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | May 15th 2025

Osasuna will invite Atletico Madrid to Estadio El Sadar in La Liga on Thursday. Atletico are guaranteed to finish in the top five and are assured of a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season. The hosts have 45 points and are 11th in the standings. They can still finish eighth to secure a place in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Gorritxoak are winless in their two league games in May, and after a 4-2 away loss to Villarreal earlier this month, they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Real Betis last week. Ante Budimir scored his 19th goal of the league campaign, as he equalized in the 75th minute.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in the league to three games last week, recording a 4-0 home triumph over Real Sociedad. It was a one-man show from Alexander Sørloth, who scored four goals in the first 30 minutes of the match against his former employers.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 93 times in all competitions. As expected, the capital club have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 51 wins. The hosts have 28 wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

No team has played more draws in La Liga this season than the home side (15).

Atletico Madrid have scored at least three goals in three of their last five league games. They have also kept three clean sheets during that period.

Osasuna have suffered just one loss at home in La Liga in 2025.

The last 18 meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with Atletico recording 16 wins.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Los Rojillos have suffered just one loss in their last seven league games while playing out three draws. They have won their last two home games, scoring three goals while keeping a clean sheet and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they have registered just one win in their last 10 home games in this fixture since 2011, which is a cause for concern.

Jon Moncayola has not been able to recover from an injury and will miss this match. He is the only confirmed absentee for the hosts.

Los Colchoneros have been in good touch recently, winning four of their last six league games. They have scored 11 goals in these games while conceding four times. Notably, they have won just one of their last five away games, failing to score in the last two.

Antoine Griezmann made an appearance from the bench last week and Diego Simeone is likely to bench the Frenchman again. Rodrigo Riquelme is expected to be the only confirmed absentee for the trip to Navarre.

Atletico are on a six-game winning streak in away meetings against Osasuna, keeping five clean sheets, and should be able to record a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

