Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid make the trip up north to Pamplona, taking on Osasuna at the Estadio El Sadar in round eight of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The Rojiblancos are fifth in the table with 11 points, with their Basque hosts just a point behind them in seventh place, albeit having played a game more.

Osasuna are in good form, having gone undefeated in four games, the last of which was over rivals Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby. Celebrating their 100th anniversary, Osasuna were second best for much of the game, only going close with Jony in the second half.

They were gifted the win when Ander Capa fouled Kike Barja in the box, allowing Ruben Garcia to step up and convert the resulting penalty to make it 1-0 in the 81st minute. Bilbao tried their level best, but Osasuna held on for all three points.

As for Atletico Madrid, they continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 win over Real Betis on the weekend, before producing a great comeback to defeat Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League in midweek action.

Marcos Llorente and Dominik Szoboszlai's excellent strikes meant both sides went into the break on level terms.

The Austrian side made it 2-1 through Mergim Berisha minutes into the second half, before Joao Felix restored parity after excellent interplay between Luis Suarez and Angel Correa in the 52nd minute.

The two sides kept trading blows for the rest of the half, before Joao Felix scored the game-winner with an well-controlled touch and finish in the 85th minute.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Osasuna have a downright embarrassing record against Atletico Madrid, having only won once in the last 10 games against the Rojiblancos, a 3-0 victory at home in 2013.

Atleti have won eight of those 10 games, with the last four games against each other resulting in 13 goals for Atletico Madrid while Osasuna failed to score.

The two sides last met in June of this year, with Atletico running out 5-0 winners at the Estadio El Sadar.

Osasuna form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Atletico Madrid form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Osasuna

Osasuna boss Jagoba Arrasate saw reserve keeper Juan Perez join his already lengthy injury list with muscle problems in his left leg. Los Rojillos are now without Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Jonathan Calleri, Brandon, Lucas Torro and Aridane Hernandez. Ante Budimir has recovered from a coronavirus infection but may lack match fitness.

Jon Moncayola is back from suspension and ought to partner Oier in midfield. Up front, former Atleti forward, Adrian Lopez could be in line for a start alongside Enric Gallego, with Ruben Garcia dropping back to the wings in place of Nacho Vidal.

Having signed a new contract, Unai Garcia is expected to partner David Garcia in defence, with Aridane Hernandez injured.

Injured: Juan Perez, Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Jonathan Calleri, Brandon, Lucas Torro, Aridane Hernandez

Doubtful: Ante Budimir

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone will be without Yannick Carrasco for this game, after he picked up a hamstring injury against Salzburg. He will likely be replaced by Thomas Lemar on the left wing, with the Frenchman grabbing an assist when he came on in the midweek game. Sime Vrjsalko and Diego Costa are still unavailable, although Saul Niguez remains a doubt.

Simeone is expected to ring in the changes, with Manu Sanchez and Mario Hermoso likely to start in defence. Lucas Torreira could replace Hector Herrera in the centre of the park, while Vitolo and Angel Correa could also feature from the start.

Injured: Sime Vrjsalko, Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco

Doubtful: Saul Niguez

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Herrera (GK); Facundo Roncaglia, David Garcia, Unai Garcia, Juan Cruz; Ruben Garcia, Jon Moncayola, Oier Sanjurjo, Jony; Adrian Lopez, Enric Gallego

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak (GK); Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Manu Sanchez; Vitolo, Koke, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Lemar, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Osasuna have kept three clean sheets in a row, and with Atletico Madrid likely to suffer from a Champions League hangover, they could restrict the Rojiblancos in attack. However, in Vitolo, Angel Correa and Thomas Lemar, Atleti have fresh legs, so they could find the back of the net.

If recent history is any indicator though, Los Rojillos face a tough task keeping Atletico Madrid at bay, and Atleti are likely to win this encounter.

Prediction: Osasuna 0-1 Atletico Madrid