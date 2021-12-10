Osasuna vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th December 2021

Barcelona are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as Xavi looks to rejuvenate a dejected Catalan camp in an important clash against Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium on Sunday.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Preview

Osasuna are in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Pamplona-based outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Levante last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The Catalan giants crashed out of the Champions League this week and will want to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent record against Osasuna and have won 17 out of 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's four victories.

The Blaugrana have lost only one of their last 10 matches against Osasuna and have kept five clean sheets in their last eight games against the home side.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five away matches against Osasuna and have an impressive record in this fixture.

Osasuna have won only one of the nine games at El Sadar and have struggled at the stadium this season.

The Catalan giants have won only six of their 15 La Liga games so far, marking their worst start to a league campaign in 18 years.

Barcelona have allowed their opponents to score the first goal on seven occasions this season and have won only one of these games.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have endured an abysmal season so far and will have to rely on Xavi's tactical nous to rescue them this year. The Catalans have a series of important games this month and cannot afford another patch of poor form.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but have not been particularly impressive against the Blaugrana. Barcelona are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona

Osasuna vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Memphis Depay to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score first: YES

