Osasuna vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

After a superb comeback that took them to the Copa Del Rey final, Barcelona are back in La Liga action on Saturday when they face Osasuna.

The Blaugrana are currently second in La Liga, five points behind Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand at the moment. Ronald Koeman's side are level on points with Real Madrid and are only ahead on goal difference.

In the second leg of the Copa Del Rey semifinal on Wednesday night, Barcelona beat Sevilla 3-0 after extra time to progress to the final. They managed to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

❝I'm really proud of the team.❞

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 4, 2021

Ousmane Dembele scored a stunning opening goal before Gerard Pique took the game to extra time with a second-half stoppage time strike.

Martin Braithwaite then scored in extra time to complete the comeback and give Koeman his best night since taking over at the Nou Camp. Barca will face Athletic Bilbao in the final of that competition in April.

Osasuna are currently 12th in La Liga and are in decent form, having won three of their last four matches. In their last game, Kike Barja scored a 77th-minute winner as they beat Alaves 1-0.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have won 22 of the last 37 games that they have played against Osasuna, losing just six.

They last played Osasuna in the league in November, when they won 4-0 at the Nou Camp. Goals from Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi gave Barca the win.

Osasuna form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Osasuna vs Barcelona Team News

Osasuna

Facundo Roncaglia and Chimy Avila will definitely not feature in this game for Osasuna. Three players are doubtful, with Darko Brasanac, Ruben Martinez and Inigo Perez all racing against time to be available for this one.

Injured: Facundo Ronaglia, Chimy Avila

Doubtful: Darko Brasanac, Ruben Martinez, Inigo Perez

Suspended: None

Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto are all injured and will miss this game. Gerard Pique has also been ruled out with a knee injury.

LATEST NEWS❗️ A medical evaluation and tests carried out this morning have shown that @3gerardpique has sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/RjPjsLegBf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 4, 2021

There are also doubts over the participation of Miralem Pjanic and Ronald Araujo for this game.

Injured: Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho

Doubtful: Miralem Pjanic, Ronald Araujo

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Barcelona Predicted XIs

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Oier, Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola; Kike Barja, Ante Budimir, Ruben Garcia

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Francisco Trincao, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Osasuna vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been in excellent form since the turn of the calendar year, so they go into this game as favorites.

However, with fatigue and injuries also playing a part, this might not be a straightforward game for the Blaugrana. Nonetheless, we are predicting a narrow win for Koeman's side.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona