Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla look to bounce back from their mid-week European loss as they shift attention back to La Liga where Osasuna await them at the Pamplona.

They were beaten 3-2 by Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash in the Champions League at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday. That result ended their nine-game winning run in all competitions.

During that incredible period, the Rojiblancos had also beaten the mighty Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. That run included victories in their last five league encounters.

This has brought the Andalucians up to fourth in the table with 45 points from 22 games. That is just one point adrift of Barcelona, whom they face in the next round.

Osasuna, meanwhile, have gained some momentum back in their campaign after back-to-back victories to Eibar and Levante. Those wins propeled them out of the drop zone from 19th up to 12th, four points clear of the bottom three.

However, their upward surge faces a litmus test once again this weekend against a high-flying Sevilla, whom they have beaten only twice in their last 21 games.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Head-To-Head

In 37 meetings between the sides in all competitions, Sevilla have beaten Osasuna 17 times and lost 11 games.

In fact, they're unbeaten in their last seven games against Osasuna, including three games at the Pamplona. Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw on their last visit to the Pamplona in December 2019.

Osasuna Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Sevilla Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Osasuna vs Sevilla Team News

Osasuna

Darko Brasanac and Ruben Martinez are out with fractures. Meanwhile, Chimy Avila, who ruptured his ligament back in September, won't be available for another two weeks at least.

Jony had a muscle injury which kept him out of action in the last five games and is nearing a return. However, this game has come too soon for him.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Martinez, and Jony

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

📸 Estas son algunas de las mejores imágenes que nos ha dejado el entrenamiento de esta mañana en Tajonar.#OsasunaSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/U3h1qsDQgC — C. A. OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) February 20, 2021

Sevilla

Marcos Acuna and Lucas Ocampos are the only absentees for the visitors as they're currently nursing a muscle and ankle injury respectively.

Injured: Marcos Acuna and Lucas Ocampos

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Osasuna vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Osasuna (4-2-3-1): Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Juan Cruz; Lucas Torro, Inigo Perez; Roberto Torres, Jon Moncayola, Ruben Garcia; Jonathan Calleri.

Sevilla (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergio Escudero; Juan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Alejandro Gomez.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction

Osasuna are in good form right now but Sevilla have been on a different level altogether. We expect Sevilla to claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Sevilla