Osasuna vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2022

Osasuna will welcome Cadiz to the Estadio El Sadar in La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts got their 2022-23 league campaign under way with a surprise 2-1 win over Sevilla last week, while Cadiz suffered a narrow 1-0 loss at home to Real Sociedad.

Ezequiel Avila gave Osasuna an early lead in the ninth minute, but that proved short-lived as Rafa Mir equalised for Sevilla. Aimar Oroz then scored the winner from the spot in the 74th minute to seal all three points for Osasuna.

Cadiz, meanwhile, will look to earn their first points of the season after Takefusa Kubo's 24th-minute winner sunk them.

Osasuna vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 44 times across competitions. The hosts lead 21-9 in wins while 14 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last eight games against Osasuna. The run stretches to 18 games in league action across divisions. Their last win in this fixture came in the Copa del Rey in 2017, while their last league win at Saturday's venue came in 1989.

Osasuna have won their last five home games against Cadiz across competitions and have won four of their last seven league outings.

Cadiz have just one loss in their last five away games, keeping a clean sheet in three of these fixtures, against Osasuna.

Osasuna have scored at least two goals in their last four games against Cadiz across competitions.

Cadiz have failed to score in two of their last four games against the hosts.

Osasuna vs Cadiz Prediction

The hosts not only have an advantage in their head-to-head record but also head into this game in better form. Los Piratas have often struggled to produce solid performances against Osasuna, and given recent results in this fixture, a comfortable win for the hosts seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-1 Cadiz.

Osasuna vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Chimy Avila to score any time - Yes

