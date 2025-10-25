Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with Osasuna in an important encounter at the Estadio el Sadar on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Preview
Celta Vigo are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make an impact this season. The Galician side edged Nice to a narrow 2-1 victory in the Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.
Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Celta Vigo have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 14 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's nine victories.
- After a winless run of eight matches on the trot in all competitions, Celta Vigo have remained unbeaten in each of their last four games.
- Celta Vigo are yet to keep a clean sheet so far this season and have conceded a total of 15 goals in their 12 matches in all competitions.
- Celta Vigo have played out 1-1 draws in seven of their last 12 matches in all competitions and have won only two of these games.
- Osasuna have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions.
Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Prediction
Celta Vigo have shown marked improvement in recent weeks and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks. Iago Aspas has been exceptional for the Galicians and will look to bring his experience to the fore this weekend.
Osasuna are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Celta Vigo
Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes