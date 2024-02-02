Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Osasuna set out in search of a fourth consecutive La Liga home win when they go head-to-head with Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Rafael Benítez’s men have failed to win their last five visits to the Estadio El Sadar and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Osasuna continue to struggle for results away from home as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Barcelona at the Olímpic Lluís Companys last Wednesday.

Jagoba Arrasate’s men have now failed to win their last seven La Liga away games, picking up just two points from a possible 21 since October’s 2-0 victory at Alaves.

With 26 points from 22 matches, Osasuna are currently 12th in the La Liga standings, level on points with 11th-placed Alaves.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Girona at the Municipal de Balaidos.

Benítez’s side have now lost their last matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on January 23.

With 17 points from 22 matches, Celta Vigo are currently 17th in the league table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 12 of the last 27 meetings between the two sides.

Osasuna have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Arrasate’s men are unbeaten in their last five home games against Celta Vigo, claiming two wins and three draws since a 2-0 defeat in May 2014.

Celta Vigo have failed to win their last eight La Liga away games, losing five and picking up three draws since September’s 3-2 victory at Almeria.

Osasuna are on a run of three successive home wins in the league and are unbeaten in their last five La Liga home matches, claiming three wins and two draws since November’s 4-2 loss against Girona.

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Prediction

While Osasuna and Celta Vigo have struggled for consistency, Arrasate’s men will be backing themselves against the visitors who have lost their last three matches.

Osasuna are on a three-game winning streak at the Estadio El Sadar in the league and we see them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-1 Celta Vigo

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Celta Vigo’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last six clashes between the two teams)

