Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6, 2023 

Osasuna host Celta Vigo at the Estadio El Sadar on Monday (March 6) in La Liga.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league since the turn of the new year but remain on the hunt for European football. Osasuna won 3-2 at Sevilla in their last game, with Barcelona loanee Abdessamad Ezzalzouli coming off the bench to score a late winner for Jagoba Arrasate's men. Osasuna are eighth in the league table with 33 points from 23 games.

Celta, meanwhile, have had a largely difficult campaign, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings, but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid, thanks to an early opener from Haris Seferovic and a Gabriel Veiga brace.

The visitors are 13th in the league table with 27 points from 23 games.

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 meetings between Osasuna and Celta. The hosts have won seven of these games, while the visitors have won 12 times.

The hosts won their last meeting 2-1, ending a three-game winless run in the fixture.

Six of Celta's ten league defeats this season have come away from home.

Osasuna are the only side in the top flight this season yet to draw a game at home.

Six of Los Rojillos' nine league wins this season have come at home.

Los Celestes have picked up just one clean sheet in their last five away games across competitions.

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Osasuna are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in four games before that. They have lost three of their last four home league games and could struggle here.

Celta, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last five league games, winning three. They have, however, had mixed results on the road recently and might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Celta Vigo

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last ten games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in the hosts' last two games.)

