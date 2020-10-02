Osasuna vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga continues this weekend as 14th-placed Osasuna play host to 11th-placed Celta Vigo.

The hosts will be looking for their first win since September 12 in this game, while Celta will be hoping to rebound from their loss on Thursday night to Barcelona.

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

The last time these two sides played was in July, and Osasuna came out on top, defeating Celta Vigo 2-1 at the Estadio El Sadar. It was one of the 2019-20 campaign’s more dramatic games, with Jose Manuel Arnaiz grabbing a 91st-minute winner to break the hearts of Celta supporters.

Results in 2020-21 have been mixed for both sides. Osasuna have lost their last two games after winning their opening match, while Celta have won one game, drawn two and lost one.

Osasuna form guide: W-L-L

Celta Vigo form guide: D-W-D-L

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Team News

Osasuna will be missing forward Chimy Avila and midfielder Darko Brasanac for this game as both men are on the sidelines with injuries. The match will also be too early for forward Brandon, who is nearing a return following his ACL tear.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Brandon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo are also without a handful of players ahead of this weekend's clash with Osasuna. Goalkeepers Sergio Alvarez and Ruben Blanco remain unavailable, while defender David Junca is out with a suspected muscle tear that could see him on the sidelines for a sustained period.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco, David Junca

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FINAL 🏁 Chegou a primeira derrota da tempada. A traballar desde xa para sumar tres puntos o domingo.



CEL 0-3 FCB#CeltaBarça #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/JiHaF4xeml — RC Celta | #NovaPartida2021 (@RCCelta) October 1, 2020

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Osasuna predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Herrera, Nacho Vidal, Raul Navas, David Garcia, Juan Cruz, Roberto Torres, Jon Moncayola, Oier Sanjurjo, Ruben Garcia, Jonathan Calleri, Adrian Lopez

Celta Vigo predicted XI (3-5-2): Ivan Villar, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Nestor Araujo, Nolito, Renato Tapia, Okay Yokuslu, Lucas Olaza, Brais Mendez, Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Prediction

This one is a close match to call, as both teams appear to be on a similar level right now and will probably be fairly evenly-matched in this weekend's encounter.

Osasuna have not been in the best form but their defence is relatively solid and they should look to keep Celta’s attack quiet, most likely leading to a draw.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Celta Vigo