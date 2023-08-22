Osasuna vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2023

Osasuna and Club Brugge go head-to-head at the El Sadar Stadium in the playoff round of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The Belgian outfit head into the midweek clash on a run of five consecutive wins and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Osasuna were condemned to their first defeat of the season last Sunday when they were beaten 2-0 by Athletic Club on home turf.

Prior to that, Jagoba Arrasate’s side kicked off the 2023-24 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo in the league opener on August 13.

Osasuna have reached the playoffs of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers, having finished seventh in the La Liga standings last season.

Elsewhere, Club Brugge maintained their superb run of results last time out as they steamrolled Molenbeek 7-1 at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Ronny Deila’s men now turn their attention to the Conference League qualifiers, where they edged out AGF in the second round before thrashing KA Akureyri 10-2 on aggregate to reach the playoff round.

Club Brugge have won their last five games across all competitions, dating back to a 1-0 loss against AGF Aarhus on August 3.

Osasuna vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the very first meeting between Osasuna and Club Brugge, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Deila’s men have won their last five matches across all competitions, scoring a staggering 24 goals and conceding three since April’s loss against AGF.

The La Liga side have won three of their last four competitive home matches, with Saturday’s loss to Athletic Club being the exception.

Club Brugge are on a run of three back-to-back away victories across all competitions since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Osasuna vs Club Brugge Prediction

While Osasuna will be looking to return to winning ways, they face the challenge of a spirited Club Brugge side who have won their last five matches. We predict Club Brugge will continue their solid form away from home and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Club Brugge

Osasuna vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Osasuna’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six outings)