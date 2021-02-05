Osasuna vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Osasuna welcome Eibar to the El Sadar Stadium in their La Liga fixture on Sunday.

The hosts have barely managed to stay above the relegation zone. They are in 17th place with 19 points, the same as Deportivo Alaves. They suffered a 1-0 loss in their previous outing against Real Betis.

Eibar are in 15th place with 20 points and have lost three times in their last four outings.

Osasuna vs Eibar Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths 22 times across all competitions so far. Los Rojillos have been the dominant side in these fixtures.

They have recorded nine wins over their Basque rivals. Azulgranas have just three wins to their name but are winless against the hosts in La Liga. Two wins have come in the Segunda Division and one in the Copa Del Rey.

Their last meeting came earlier this season when Eibar hosted Osasuna at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium in a goalless draw.

Osasuna form guide across all competitions: L-L-W-D-W

Eibar form guide across all competitions: L-D-L-L-L

Osasuna vs Eibar Team News

Osasuna

Chimy Avila is yet to return to match fitness

For the hosts, Darko Brasanac, Chimy Ávila, Facundo Roncaglia, and Jony are not expected to play any part in the fixture on account of injuries.

Aridane Hernández has not trained with the group while Rubén Martínez also continues his recovery.

Ante Budimir and Lucas Torró have returned to training and are in contention to start the game. New signing Jonas Ramalho is also in contention to make his club debut.

Injured: Darko Brasanac, Chimy Ávila, Facundo Roncaglia, Jony, Aridane Hernández, Rubén Martínez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eibar

On-loan defender Kévin Rodrigues remains the only injury concern for Eibar coach José Luis Mendilibar ahead of the derby game.

Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, who was substituted off against Sevilla in the 61st minute, has stepped up his recovery and faces a late fitness test.

🔛 Back to the field pic.twitter.com/NfHYmpdb5h — SD Eibar 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@SDEibarEN) February 4, 2021

Injured: Kévin Rodrigues

Doubtful: Marko Dmitrovic

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Eibar Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sergio Herrera; Juan Cruz, David Garcia, Unai Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Lucas Torró; Ruben Garcia, Moncayola, Inigo Perez, Kike Barja Jonathan Calleri

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Alejandro Pozo, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Rafa Soares; Takashi Inui, Pape Diop, Edu Exposito, Bryan Gil; Yoshinori Muto, Kike Garcia

Osasuna vs Eibar Prediction

Osasuna and Eibar are two of the lowest-scoring sides in the Spanish top-flight. We do not expect either side to be particularly effective in the final third in this fixture.

Eibar have scored in six of their seven games in 2021, so the odds of them finding the back of the net in this game are good. They also have a slightly-better defensive record than the hosts.

Defensive concerns for the hosts will play a big part in the outcome of the game. We predict a narrow win for the visitors, thanks to an almost fully-fit squad and better defensive record.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Eibar