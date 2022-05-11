Osasuna vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with a struggling Getafe side at the Estadio el Sadar on Wednesday.

Osasuna vs Getafe Preview

Osasuna are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Espanyol in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have endured a fairly difficult season so far. The Madrid-based outfit played out a goalless 0-0 stalemate against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Osasuna vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a good record against Osasuna and have won 12 of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's eight victories.

Getafe have kept 16 clean sheets in their 25 games against Osasuna in La Liga - their highest tally of clean sheets against a single opponent in the competition.

Osasuna have failed to win and find the back of the net in their last five matches in La Liga against Getafe - only game short of their longest winless run against this opponent.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last eight games at home against Getafe and have kept a clean sheet in seven of these matches.

In their last 25 La Liga games, an average of 1.8 goals have been scored in matches including Getafe and Osasuna - the lowest average in the competition in the 21st century.

After a run that saw them lose four out of six games, Osasuna have suffered defeat in only one of their last five matches in La Liga.

Osasuna vs Getafe Prediction

Osasuna have come into their own in La Liga and will look to finish in the top half of the league table. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and will need to step up in this fixture.

Getafe have struggled so far this season but have held their own against their opponents in the past. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Getafe

Osasuna vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ante Budimir to score - Yes

