Osasuna vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Osasuna welcome Getafe to the El Sadar Stadium in Navarre in La Liga action on Saturday.

The two mid-table sides are separated by just one point in the league standings. The hosts are in 13th position with 30 points and the visitors are in 14th position.

Osasuna played a goalless draw against Huesca in their previous outing, while Getafe were held 1-1 at home by Elche before the international break.

Osasuna vs Getafe Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 37 times across all competitions so far. The head-to-head record is pretty even at this point in time with 11 wins for the hosts and 13 for the Madrid-based outfit.

As many as 13 games have ended in draws, which tells us that when these sides clash, the game is likely to end in a stalemate.

They last squared off at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in September in La Liga action. Getafe secured a 1-0 win over Los Rojillos thanks to Jaime Mata's second-half goal.

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-W-L

Getafe form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-W-L

Osasuna vs Getafe Team News

Osasuna

The hosts are set to be without the services of Iñigo Pérez, Jony, Facu Roncaglia and Rubén Martínez, as they continue to train separately from the group. Javi Martinez has played with the B team recently and won't feature in this game.

Jon Moncayola will have to sit this one out on account of yellow card accumulation.

Injured: Iñigo Pérez, Jony, Facu Roncaglia, Rubén Martínez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jon Moncayola

Unavailable: Javi Martinez

Getafe

José Bordalás is expected to be without the services of Erik Cabacao, who underwent meniscus surgery last month. On-loan Watford striker Cucho has also been ruled out with a sprained knee.

Allan Nyom and Damian Suarez return from one-game suspensions in this fixture.

Injured: Erik Cabacao, Cucho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Getafe Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Juan Perez; Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Ruben Garcia, Lucas Torro, Darko Brašanac; Kike Barja, Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Djene Dakonam, Sofian Chakla, Allan Nyom, Mathias Olivera; Carles Alena, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella; Enes Unal, Jaime Mata

Osasuna vs Getafe Prediction

Osasuna and Getafe have secured identical results in their last five games. Even in the league table, they are separated by one point.

The hosts have scored 23 goals while Getafe have 22. Their defensive records are very similar as they have conceded 35 and 33 goals respectively.

On paper, both sides seem evenly matched. The only difference is that Getafe have an almost fully-fit squad for the game. Despite that, we believe the match will end in a draw.

Prediction: Osasuna 0-0 Getafe