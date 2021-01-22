Osasuna vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Granada take on Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium in an important clash on Sunday. The two sides have experienced varying degrees of success this season and will want to do well in this fixture.

Osasuna are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and are in danger of being relegated this season. The Pamplona-based outfit held Valencia to a 1-1 draw last weekend and will face a stern test on Sunday.

Granada, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and find themselves in the top half of the table. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Villarreal in its previous game and will be confident ahead of this weekend's fixture.

Osasuna vs Granada Head-to-Head

Granada have a good record against Osasuna and have won eight matches out of a total of 17 games played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed only four victories against Granada and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The previous meeting between the two Spanish teams took place earlier this month and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Granada. Luis Suarez and Darwin Machis scored the goals on the day and are likely to lead the line against Osasuna this weekend.

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-D-D

Granada form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-L-W

Osasuna vs Granada Team News

Chimy Avila is set to miss this game

Osasuna

Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Martinez, and Aridane Hernandez are currently injured and are unavailable for this match. Nacho Vidal has been served with a ban and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Martinez, Aridane Hernandez

Doubtful: Adrian Lopez

Suspended: Nacho Vidal

Granada need to win this game

Granada

Neyder Lozano and Maxime Gonalons are currently recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this game. Yangel Herrera and Yan Eteki are both suspended and will be unable to take the field against Osasuna this weekend.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Maxime Gonalons

Doubtful: Quini

Suspended: Yangel Herrera, Yan Eteki

Osasuna vs Granada Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Juan Cruz, David Garcia, Unai Garcia, Facundo Roncaglia; Oier Sanjurjo, Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torro; Jony, Jonathan Calleri, Ruben Garcia

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier; Kenedy, Angel Montoro, Luis Milla, Antonio Puertas; Luis Suarez, Darwin Machis

Osasuna vs Granada Prediction

Granada have been excellent this season and will want to push towards European qualification over the next few months. The likes of Darwin Machis and Luis Suarez have excelled in their roles in the final third and will want to make an impact in this game.

Osasuna have endured a miserable season so far and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. Granada are the better side on paper and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Osasuna 0-1 Granada

