Osasuna vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with Osasuna on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Granada are in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have endured a miserable league campaign so far. The away side stunned Sevilla with a 1-0 victory earlier this month and will need a similar result from this fixture.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have excelled this year. The Pamplona-based outfit edged Villarreal to a 2-1 victory for the weekend and will be confident going into this match.

Osasuna vs Granada Head-to-Head

Granada have a good record against Osasuna and have won eight out of 18 matches played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed five victories against Granada and will want to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Osasuna. Granada were poor on the day and cannot afford a similar performance this week.

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L-W

Granada form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-D-L

Osasuna vs Granada Team News

Osasuna need to win this game

Osasuna

Jonas Ramalho is injured at the moment and might not be able to play a part against Granada this weekend. Ante Budimir is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ante Budimir, Jonas Ramalho

Suspended: None

Granada need to be at their best on Friday

Granada

Neyder Lozano and Yan Eteki are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Domingos Duarte is also struggling with his fitness and is unlikely to be risked against Osasuna this weekend.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Yan Eteki

Doubtful: Domingos Duarte

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Granada Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Manu Sanchez, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Jon Moncoyalo, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac; Roberto Torres, Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Maximiano; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Quini; Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montoro, Luis Milla; Alberto Soro, Luis Suarez, Ruben Rochina

Osasuna vs Granada Prediction

Osasuna have punched above their weight this season and are in excellent form going into this game. The hosts have grown in stature this year but will need to be wary of an upset this weekend.

Granada have experienced an extraordinary slump in recent months and cannot afford another debacle on Friday. Osasuna are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 3-1 Granada

