Osasuna vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | LaLiga 2020-21 

Osasuna will welcome Levante to the Estadio El Sadaar in Sunday's early La Liga kick-off.

The home side have picked up three points from two matches thus far, with a 2-0 victory away to newcomers Cadiz on matchday 1 followed by a 1-0 defeat to Getafe.

Levante had their clash with Atletico Madrid postponed and have played just one match, losing to Valencia in the derby.

Osasuna vs Levante Head-to-Head

Levante and Osasuna have clashed on 20 occasions in the past, with Osasuna picking up 10 wins, scoring 30 goals and conceding 21, while Levante were triumphant on eight occasions and two games ended in a draw.

The most recent meeting between the two came in January 2020, with late goals from Ruben Garcia and Inigo Perez giving Osasuna a 2-0 victory at home.

Osasuna form guide: W-L

Levante form guide: L

Osasuna vs Levante Team News

Osasuna

Osasuna have three players ruled out of their clash with Levante through injury.

Forward Chimy Avila will sit out the rest of the year and start of next year with a cruciate ligament rupture, while Brandon is nearing a return to full fitness with the same problem. Midfielder Darko Brasanac recently injured his shoulder and is also ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Jagoba Arrasate.

Injuries: Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Brandon

Suspensions: None

Levante

Levante have two injury-absentees for their clash with Osasuna. Midfielder Cheik Doukoure will be out for the next year with an Achilles tendon rupture, while talisman and star striker Roger Marti is yet to make an appearance this season due to a sprained ankle.

There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Chiek Doukore, Roger Marti

Suspensions: None

Osasuna vs Levante Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Piron; Juan Cruz, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Nacho Vidal; Inigo Perez, Oier Sanjurjo, Jon Moncayola, Roberto Torres; Adrian Lopez, Ruben Garcia

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Rober Pier, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Enis Bardhi, Gonzalo Melero, Nemanja Radoja, Jose Campana; Jose Morales, Sergio Leon

Osasuna vs Levante Prediction

Osasuna and Levante are fairly evenly matched in terms of playing personnel and pedigree.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways, but might have to settle for a share of the spoils in the Basque country.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Levante