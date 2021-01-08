Osasuna vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid will be looking to bag all three points when they take on 19th placed Osasuna on Saturday.

Real Madrid have a great chance to pile up the pressure on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid as they travel to take on Osasuna on Saturday. The reigning La Liga champions are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competition and they will be geared up to make quick work of a struggling Osasuna side at the El Sadar Stadium on Saturday.

Osasuna have just picked up just 14 points from 16 games but have shown some signs of life of late, drawing all of their last three matches with the last of them coming against Real Sociedad who have been one of the better sides in the league this season.

They are, however, just two points away from safety and 13th placed Levante are only four points ahead of them. Most of their problems could get sorted with a couple of wins but they know that it's going to be difficult to walk away with even a point against an in-form Real Madrid side.

Los Blancos are just two points behind their cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid but the latter have two games in hand. Hence it is critical that Zinedine Zidane's men do not slip up at this point or Los Rojiblancos might just pull away for good.

Real Madrid registered a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo in the weekend and will be looking to kick on in the same vein against Osasuna which is a team they have dominated in the recent past, winning all of their last five meetings in the league.

🔝 We’ve scored 9⃣ headed goals so far this season!



👇 WATCH THEM ALL 👇



⚽ https://t.co/3tcZ9GI0eO ⚽#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Vax3X0VnF3 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 7, 2021

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Osasuna and Real Madrid have locked horns a total of 21 times till date. Real Madrid have been the dominant force between the two and have won on 16 occasions while Osasuna have had to be content with just two wins. Three matches have ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides met was in February in the corresponding fixture from last season and Real Madrid registered a 4-1 win away from home.

Advertisement

Osasuna form guide: L-D-D-D-W

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Team News

Osasuna

Osasuna midfielder Lucas Torro is in the final phase of his return from injury and is expected to return to full training next week. Forward Adrian Lopez has suffered an injury on his right leg and will miss out as well.

The trace of a complete fracture was found on Darka Brasanac's left leg after suffering a knock in the game against Elche and is now set to miss 4-5 weeks of action. Chimy Avila and Ruben Martinez continue to be sidelined as they recover from their respective injuries.

Injuries: Lucas Torro, Adrian Lopez, Darka Brasanac, Chimy Avila and Ruben Martinez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal is suspended from the game by virtue of the yellow card he picked up against Celta Vigo. Rodrygo trained indoors as he nears a return from injury and will be unavailable on Saturday.

Sergio Ramos is expected to be back in the lineup after missing out last weekend owing to a stomach issue. Eden Hazard is likely to feature from the bench as he nears a return to full fitness.

Injuries: Rodrygo

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos

Suspensions: Dani Carvajal

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Advertisement

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Herrera; Juan Cruz, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Nacho Vidal; Roberto Torres, Javi Martinez Calvo, Jon Moncayola, Kike Barja; Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have steadied their ship after a bit of a shaky start and are now motivated to keep apace with Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Osasuna have fared decently in their latest fixtures. However, they have not won since October and this is a fixture that Real Madrid have found a lot of joy in.

This should be quite comfortable for Zinedine Zidane's men.

Match Prediction: Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid