Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th January 2024

Osasuna host Real Sociedad at the El Sadar on Wednesday in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Los Rojillos are coming into the match off the back of a 2-0 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup semi-finals on Friday. Second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal dumped the side out.

Jagoba Arrasate's side risk the embarrassing prospect of back-to-back cup exits against the stoic Real Sociedad, who've kept six clean sheets in their last eight games.

However, on Saturday, La Real succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, ending their 13-game unbeaten run. Alejandro Berenguer scored twice in the opening stanza before Mikel Oyarzabal pulled a late consolation back for the Basque Country outfit.

Sociedad are now winless in their last four league games and have thereby slipped to sixth position on the top-flight table. In the cup, though, Imanol Alguacil's side have won all three games so far this season by 1-0 scorelines, and all their goals have come in the second half.

Interestingly, Osasuna also registered a 1-0 win in their last Copa del Rey game, as Jose Arnaiz scored the only goal of the match in the 108th minute after the sides played out a goalless stalemate in normal time.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 88 previous clashes between the sides, with Real Sociedad winning 46 times over Osasuna and losing on 23 occasions.

Real Sociedad are currently 16 games unbeaten to Osasuna, who last beat them in May 2012 (1-0 win at home in La Liga).

Osasuna and Real Sociedad have already played once this season: a 1-1 draw in La Liga on 2 December 2023.

Real Sociedad have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight games in all competitions.

Real Sociedad haven't scored more than one goal in any of their last six games in all competitions (including three scoreless matches).

Osasuna have failed to score in five of their last six games to Real Sociedad, although they did find the net in their latest encounter.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Osasuna's fears of back-to-back cup exits could be realized here as Real Sociedad look stronger at the moment.

Prediction: Osasuna 0-2 Real Sociedad

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No