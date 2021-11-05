Osasuna vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Osasuna on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Osasuna are in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight this season. The Pamplona-based outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sevilla last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. La Real were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao in their previous league game and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a good record against Osasuna and have won 18 out of 39 matches played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed 10 victories against Real Sociedad and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous game between the two sides took place in August this year and ended in a shock 3-1 victory for Osasuna. Real Sociedad were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-W-W

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-W-D

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Team News

Osasuna need to win this game

Osasuna

Jonas Ramalho, Ante Budimir, and Aridane Hernandez are injured at the moment and will not feature against Real Sociedad this weekend. Cote served his suspension against Sevilla and will be available for selection.

Injured: Ante Budimir, Jonas Ramalho, Aridane Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Jon Guridi are injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Ander Barrenetxea has recovered from his knock and will be included in the squad this weekend.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Jon Guridi, Mikel Oyarzabal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Manu Sanchez, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Jon Moncoyalo, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac; Roberto Torres, Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mat Ryan; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Portu, Ander Barrenetxea, Alexander Isak

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have done brilliantly to overcome their adversities this season and will be intent on a top-four finish in La Liga. The likes of David Silva and Alexander Isak can be lethal on the day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Osasuna have steadily improved over the past year and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Real Sociedad

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi