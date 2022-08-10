Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga kicks off with a set of exciting fixtures this week as Osasuna lock horns with Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla outfit in an intriguing encounter at the El Sadar Stadium on Friday.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Preview

Osasuna finished in 10th place in the La Liga standings last season and have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year. The Pamplona-based outfit edged Mirandes to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the league table last season and have grown in stature under Julen Lopetegui. The Andalusian giants edged Cadiz to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good record against Osasuna and have won 19 out of the 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 11 victories.

Osasuna have failed to secure a single victory in their last 10 league matches against Sevilla and have a point to prove this week.

Sevilla are unbeaten in each of their last five visits to El Sadar and have won three of their last five away games against Osasuna.

Osasuna have not suffered defeat in their opening games in any of their last four seasons in La Liga and will look to extend the streak this week.

Sevilla have drawing 11 of their last 18 matches in La Liga - the highest number of draws for any team in Europe's top five leagues in 2022.

Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos has scored three goals in his three La Liga games against Osasuna - his highest tally against a single opponent in the competition.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have endured a poor pre-season tour by their standards and have conceded seven goals in their last three matches. The Andalusians have impressive players at their disposal and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best against Sevilla in the past. Sevilla are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Sevilla

Osasuna vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Ocampos to score - Yes

