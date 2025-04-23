Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24, 2025

The action continues in round 33 of La Liga as Osasuna host Sevilla at the Estadio El Sadar on Thursday. Joaquin Caparros' visitors are winless in seven meetings since October 2021.
Osasuna picked up consecutive wins for the first time since November as they edged out Real Valladolid 3-2 at the José Zorrilla Stadium on Sunday. Before that, Vicente Moreno’s side snapped their nine-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over Girona at the Estadio El Sadar on April 13.
Osasuna have 41 points from 32 matches to sit 11th in the table, two points off eighth-placed Celta Vigo in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.
Sevilla, meaanwhile, failed to stop the rot last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Alaves at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Caparros’ men have gone five matches without a win, losing four, since a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad on March 9.
With 37 points from 32 matches, Sevilla are 15th in the standings, six points above the relegation zone with six games to go.
Osasuna vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sevilla have 19 wins from their last 46 meetings with Osasuna, losing 14.
- Sevilla are winless in seven games against Osasuna, losing three, since a 2-0 victory in October 2021.
- Osasuna have lost one of their six home matches in 2025, winning two,
Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction
While Sevilla’s form is nothing to write home about, they remain in the European qualification conversation. However, Osasuna have been rock-solid at home and should do enough to force a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Sevilla
Osasuna vs Sevilla Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of their last 10 meetings.)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of Osasuna’s last nine outings.)