Osasuna vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with an impressive Valencia side in an important clash at the Estadio el Sadar on Monday.

Osasuna vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. Los Che edged Granada to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side eased past Almeria by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Osasuna vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 24 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuns's nine victories.

Osasuna have won two of their last four matches against Valencia in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last three matches played out on a Monday night in La Liga and have managed to keep a clean sheet in each of these games.

After an unbeaten run of four matches on the trot at home against Valencia in La Liga, Osasuna have lost their last two such games.

Osasuna have won four of their last seven matches in the Serie A - as many victories as they had achieved in the 13 league games preceding this run.

Valencia are looking to win consecutive away games in La Liga for the first time in over four months.

Osasuna vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The likes of Hugo Duro and Andre Almeida can be effective on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Osasuna have found their feet in recent weeks but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Valencia are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Valencia

Osasuna vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Duro to score - Yes