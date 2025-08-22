Osasuna vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Osasuna will host Valencia at the Estadio El Sadar on Sunday in the second round of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign. The home side enjoyed a strong campaign last season, only missing out on European football due to goal difference and will be looking to make that jump this season.

Gorritxoak, however, began the new season on the wrong note as they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid on the road. They struggled to lay a glove on Los Blancos for much of the contest before Juan Cruz gave away a controversial penalty early in the second half, which ultimately condemned Alessio Lisci's men to defeat.

Valencia, meanwhile, traded tackles with Real Sociedad in their league opener last weekend and played out a 1-1 draw. Diego Lopez opened the scoring for Los Che in the 57th minute, but their lead did not last long as their opponents leveled things up at the hour mark.

The visitors sit 12th in the table with one point. They will be looking to pick up their first win of the campaign this weekend to potentially kick-start their league season.

Osasuna vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 92 meetings between Osasuna and Valencia. The home side have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won 47 times.

There have been 25 draws between the two clubs, including their most recent matchup, which ended 3-3.

The hosts have won just one of their last six games in this fixture.

Osasuna were one of just four teams in the Spanish top flight this term to fail to score any goals on the opening day.

Valencia have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight competitive outings.

Osasuna vs Valencia Prediction

Gorritxoak will be gutted with their opening day result, but they did not do enough to win. However, they won their final four home games last season and will be looking to pick up where they left off on Sunday.

Los Che are slight underdogs heading into Sunday's game, but should do enough to come away with a point at the Estadio El Sadar.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Valencia

Osasuna vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Osasuna to concede first: YES (The hosts have shipped the first goal in five of their last six matches)

