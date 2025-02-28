Osasuna vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

Osasuna welcome Valencia to El Sadar in La Liga on Sunday. The hosts are 12th in the league table, winning seven of 25 games, while Valencia are in the relegation zone, in 18th with 23 points.

Osasuna are winless in four games across competitions. After consecutive 1-1 draws last month, they suffered a 1-0 loss at Celta Vigo last week, failing to score for the first time in five games.

Valencia, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten streak end after two games in La Liga last week, as they fell to a 3-0 home loss to Atletico Madrid, failing to score for the first time in 10 league games.

Osasuna vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 89 times across competitions, with Valencia leading 45-20.

They played a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in September, with Osasuna keeping their first clean sheet against Los Ches since 2011.

Valencia have the third-worst defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding 41 goals in 25 games.

Osasuna are unbeaten in three La Liga home games in 2025, winning one.

Valencia are winless in 15 La Liga away games.

The visitors have won their last three away meetings against Osasuna, scoring seven goals.

Osasuna have won one of their last 13 games, losing four.

Valencia have scored in their last four La Liga away outings.

Osasuna vs Valencia Prediction

Osasuna are winless in four games, losing two, conceding five times and scoring twice. Six of their seven La Liga wins this season have come at home. They have won one of their last five meetings against Valencia, failing to score thrice.

Aimar Oroz is back in training after a brief illness, while Jesus Areso is back after a suspension, so coach Vicente Moreno has a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Valencia, meanwhile, have won one of their last four games across competitions, failing to score twice. They are on a three-game winning streak in away games against Osasuna.

Thierry Rendall is the only confirmed absentee for Valencia. Hugo Duro was on the bench against Atletico Madrid but is likely to start.

Considering the current form of both teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Valencia

Osasuna vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

