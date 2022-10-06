Osasuna vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2022

Osasuna host Valencia at El Sadar in La Liga on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways and remain in the European spots.

Los Rojillos are currently sixth in the league table with 13 points from seven games but haven't won in their last two outings.

Jagoba Arrasate's side were beaten 2-0 by a struggling Getafe, which was followed by a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid, although the latter was an encouraging result.

Before that result, Los Blancos had won each of their league games this season, and Osasuna put up a stern performance to become the first side to take points off them.

C. A. OSASUNA @osasuna_en



#OsasunaValencia 🎙️ PRESS CONFERENCE | "If we want to devolpe ourself we have to make a good game tomorrow and win”, Jagoba Arrasate. 🎙️ PRESS CONFERENCE | "If we want to devolpe ourself we have to make a good game tomorrow and win”, Jagoba Arrasate.#OsasunaValencia

The fact that they managed to do so at the home of the Spanish champions, the Santiago Bernabeu, adds more credibility to their result.

Valencia aren't too far behind, having accrued only three points fewer than Osasuna from seven games and sitting in ninth position.

Los Che's biggest issue this season has been their inconsistency, unable to post a string of wins. In fact, they haven't won twice in a row yet in this campaign.

Following their last win, a 3-0 thrashing of Celta Vigo, Gennaro Gattuso's side played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Espanyol at the weekend which saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Osasuna vs Valencia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have won 22 of their previous 40 matches with Osasuna, losing only eight times.

Osasuna have won two of their last three meetings with Valencia, as much as they had in their previous 15.

Los Rojillos have lost just one of their last five home league matches against Los Che - a 4-1 loss in September 2021.

Osasuna haven't lost at home consecutively to Valencia in the league since November 1991.

Osasuna have made their best start to a league campaign since the 2005-06 season.

Osasuna vs Valencia Prediction

Osasuna are the better team here and will be buoyed after holding Real Madrid to an unlikely draw in the Spanish capital last weekend.

Valencia CF @valenciacf_en Gattuso: "We have to be focused and have a great mentality against



🎙️ Press conference ahead of 🦇 Gattuso: "We have to be focused and have a great mentality against @osasuna_en 🎙️ Press conference ahead of #OsasunaValencia 💬 Gattuso: "We have to be focused and have a great mentality against @osasuna_en "🎙️ Press conference ahead of #OsasunaValencia 🔴🦇

Valencia have blown hot and cold this season but have looked menacing in their last few games, which holds them in good stead here.

We predict an entertaining, high-scoring draw in Pamplona.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-2 Valencia

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Osasuna vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes