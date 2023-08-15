Osijek vs Adana Demirspor Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

Adana Demirspor visit the Opus Arena on Thursday to face Osijek for the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round, looking to get the job done and reach the playoffs.

The Blue Lightnings were on fire in the first leg, thrashing Osijek 5-1 at home.

Jonas Svensson and Yusuf Sari scored a goal each in the first half to put them 2-0 up, while Cherif Ndiaye netted a quickfire brace after the break. Sime Grzan pulled one back for the Osijek in the 73rd minute from the penalty spot, but Yusuf Erdogan restored their four-goal advantage in the 88th minute.

Competing in Europe for the first time in their history, Demirspor added more wind to their sails with a 2-1 defeat of Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday. Erdogan scored the winner in stoppage time to hand them all three points on the opening day of the 2023-24 top-flight campaign.

Osijek are left with a mountain to climb in this tie, and may come up short in their quest following another poor defensive showing at the weekend. After the 5-1 loss to Demirspor, the White and Blues conceded four goals against Istra 1961 in the league just days later as their defense was woefully exposed yet again.

Osijek vs Adana Demirspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between Osijek and Adana Demirspor.

Osijek have conceded nine goals in their last two games, shipping at least four in both.

Adana Demirspor's Cherif Ndiaye is looking to score in their third consecutive European game.

Adana Demirspor have won their last three games in a row.

After winning their first three games of the season, Osijek have failed to win their next two, losing and drawing one each.

Adana Demirspor's only prior away match in the European qualifiers ended in a 1-1 draw vs CFR Cluj last month.

Osijek vs Adana Demirspor Prediction

Osijek's defense has been in sixes and sevens lately, conceding nine goals in their last two games. Adana Demirspor hold a four-goal advantage in this tie which seems enough for them to play for a draw here.

Prediction: Osijek 1-1 Adana Demirspor

Osijek vs Adana Demirspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes