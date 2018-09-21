Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Others at Real Madrid can do what Cristiano Ronaldo does: LaLiga star

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
680   //    21 Sep 2018, 16:57 IST

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2018/19 season has started well for Borja Iglesias, the most expensive signing in Espanyol's history.

Celta Vigo signed the player for €10 million, and he has proved to be a bargain - already notching up a goal and an assist each - helping his side win 7 points from their first four games.

They take on Real Madrid next and, ahead of the match, the forward talked about Los Blancos, his own team and much more in an interview with MARCA.

"We are happy, of course, although everything can be improved. We are still irritated by the match in Vitoria [a 2-1 loss to Alaves], where we could have won and I wish we had won. But we are happy because the feeling is very good. I am also happy, for the confidence I've received and because I feel like I'm becoming connected with the team."

When asked why he picked Espanyol despite considerable interest from elsewhere, he said:

"For me, it was relatively simple. When this option was proposed to me, with the style of play here and the project at the club, it all motivated me a lot. This was a place where it seemed like it had what I needed at this time. It was very simple."What have Real Madrid lost with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo?

When asked how the departure of Ronaldo will affect Los Blancos, he said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has shown that he can score goals. I don't think Real Madrid have lost that. That's the truth. There are others who do that very well and who are capable of doing what he does."

He also said that he feels that his side can humble Real Madrid:

"Yes, they can be beaten. Any team can be beaten. However, it obviously requires a lot to take a match like this and we are aware of that. But, why can't we beat Real Madrid?"
"That would be nice, that's true. But as long as it would help us win. If not, then it's so nice to have scored at the Bernabeu."
Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
Contact Us Advertise with Us