Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30th 2022

Oud-Heverlee Leuven and KAA Gent go head-to-head at Den Dreef in round 15 of the Belgian First Division A on Sunday.

The home side have failed to win their last three matches heading into the weekend and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven failed to find their feet as they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Sint-Truidense last Saturday.

They have now failed to win their last three matches, claiming one draw and losing twice since a 5-2 victory over Zulte Waregem on October 8.

With 21 points from 14 games, Oud-Heverlee Leuven are currently eighth in the First Division A table, two points and three places off Gent.

Meanwhile, Gent continued to struggle for results in Europe as they played out a 1-1 draw with Shamrock Rovers in Group F of the Conference League.

While they have now failed to win their last three Conference League outings, they return to the Belgian top flight, where they have won three of their last four matches.

However, they have lost three of their last four away games in the league, scoring five goals and conceding five in that time.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs KAA Gent Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Gent have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four different occasions.

Gent are currently on a three-game winning streak against the hosts, dating back to a 3-2 loss in September 2020.

Gent are without a win in three consecutive away games across all competitions, picking up two draws and losing once since a 4-0 win at Eupen on October 9.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven have failed to win their last three league outings, claiming one point from a possible nine.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs KAA Gent Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, Gent will head into Sunday full of confidence as they look to extend their dominance over Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we predict Gent will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Oud-Heverlee Leuven 0-2 KAA Gent

Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs KAA Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gent win

Tip 2: First to score - Gent (Gent have opened the scoring in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Oud-Heverlee Leuven have failed to score against Gent in their last three meetings since September 2020)

