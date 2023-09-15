"Our best midfielder is on the bench", "Dembele you need to score" - Fans react as PSG name starting XI to face Nice

Fans have reacted online to Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) starting lineup to ace OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Friday, September 15.

PSG have been far from convincing this season and have already dropped points despite their expensively assembled squad. They drew their first two games of the season before winning the next two before the international break.

Luis Enrique named a strong starting XI for the clash against Nice, including forward Kylian Mbappe, who captains the side. Regular captain Marquinhos is on the bench alongside Randal Kolo Muani, Cher Ndour, Bradley Barcola, and Manuel Ugarte.

PSG also start the game with Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos leading the line after his exploits with the national team. He scored a brace in Portugal's 9-0 routing of Luxembourg earlier this week.

The Parisians, meanwhile, are expected to blow Nice away at the Parc des Princes and claim all three points to momentarily go top. Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to air their opinions on the starting XI.

One fan shared some concern regarding their midfield after seeing Ugarte named on the bench, tweeting:

"Our best midfielder is on the bench"

Another fan was disappointed to see Spaniard Carlos Soler handed a starting berth in the match, and they aired their thoughts.

Another fan hopes that French forward Ousmane Dembele gets his first goal for the club in the game. The winger has yet to open his account for Les Parisiens since arriving from Barcelona in the summer.

"Dembele u need to score now"

PSG manager Luis Enrique forced into squad shuffle

PSG manager Luis Enrique is faced with one of the biggest problems of any manager post-international break. While the European players arrived fresh and in great condition from their national team assignments, the same cannot be said for the South Americans.

Due to time differences and long travels, players who represented their South American countries in the international break have a different timeline. The likes of Marquinhos and Ugarte likely returned to Paris in the last 24 hours, warranting them to start from the bench.

PSG, though, have the quality in their squad to defeat Nice despite their jet-lagged players. Enrique will be keen for his side to pick up a third win on the bounce ahead of the commencement of their UEFA Champions League campaign.

His side will take on Borussia Dortmund in their first group game of the competition at home on Tuesday, September 19.