"Our goal was more beautiful than theirs" - Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal makes bold Brazil claim ahead of Argentina clash

The Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal claimed similarities between his side and Brazil ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter with Argentina on December 9.

The Selecao dispatched South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16 on Monday (December 6). Richarlison's goal was widely seen as the best of the lot as he rounded off a beautiful team move.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands saw off USA 3-1 in the same round the day before. Van Gaal felt Memphis Depay's opening goal of the match was "more beautiful".

Speaking to the press ahead of their last eight clash, he said (via AFC Ajax):

"Brazil play the same football as us. Counter football, starting from a compact defense. And my friends from the media say it's sparkling football, while we do the same. Our goal was much more beautiful than theirs. Ours was a TEAM GOAL! 20 passes in high tempo."

Van Gaal returned to manage the side in August last year after their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign. His side have been unbeaten in 19 games since then.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Oranje topped Group A after collecting seven points in three games. They beat Senegal and hosts Qatar while drawing against Ecuador.

Their best performance so far, however, came in the knockout stages when the Netherlands clinically brushed the USA aside with some beautiful football.

Van Gaal will be demanding more of the same against Lionel Messi and Co. as they aim to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

The Netherlands take on Argentina in a potential FIFA World Cup cracker

The Netherlands and Argentina face each other in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday in a top-billing clash. It certainly has the potential to be a classic.

Both teams have an illustrious history in the competition and have faced each other five times at the World Cups, with two wins each. This includes Argentina's penalty shootout win in the 2014 semi-finals.

The fixture also brings a clash between Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk, two of the best players in their respective positions. It promises to be a colossal player battle as the unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

