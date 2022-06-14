“Our goal is the 15th Champions League” – Florentino Perez insists Real Madrid want to ‘achieve impossible’ after signing Tchouameni

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claimed that the club's goal for the next season is to win their 15th UEFA Champions League crown.

He made the announcement on the same day when the club unveiled French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as a Madrid player.

Madrid acquired the services of the 22-year-old for a fee of €100 million, including add-ons. Though Tchouameni was heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool, he ended up signing a five-year deal at Santiago Bernabeu.

The former Monaco man became Los Blancos' second signing of the season after Antonio Rudiger, who joined on a free transfer.

During the unveiling of Tchouameni, Perez outlined the club's upcoming ambitions.

"This is the territory where we place our hope every season. We have just finished an exceptional season that will be remembered by all football fans. It has been one of the most exciting seasons in our 120-year history, but we always want more."

He also added:

"The titles we've won are another motivation to continue improving ourselves. It won't surprise anyone that our goal is the fifteenth UEFA Champions League. We're working to once again achieve something that seems impossible".

He further noted:

"The next challenges will be tough, that's why we must strengthen ourselves with players who believe in this club. Today, a young footballer arrives at Madrid who we can say is one of the best midfielders in the world. Dear Aurelien, you fulfill your dream of playing for Real Madrid."

Perez also said:

"You have chosen this shield and this shirt. From now on, you will live unique sensations and intense emotions, an experience you will never forget. You will feel a force difficult to explain, that of the Santiago Bernabéu. We are proud that you have chosen us to continue your career."

The start of Aurelien Tchouameni's journey at Real Madrid

Upon joining Real Madrid, Tchouameni has inherited the #18 shirt from Gareth Bale on the back of his big-money move. Along with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, he is set to offer a youthful outlook to the La Liga giants' midfield.

"I'm really happy to be here, to start a new chapter with the best club in the world", he added. Aurelién Tchouaméni on Paris Saint Germain interest: "I had the chance to choose other clubs, yes - but as soon as I knew Real Madrid wanted me, I never doubted".

The dynamic midfielder made 50 appearances across all competitions for Monaco last season, registering five goals and three assists. He has also racked up 12 international appearances for France so far.

