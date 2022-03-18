"Our group is getting even stronger" - Jorginho claims off-field issues are helping Chelsea to solidify as a team

Jorginho feels that Chelsea's ownership issues are helping the team get closer to each other.

The Blues are enduring a period of off-field difficulty that has put the club at the center of unwanted attention in European football. Their current owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government over allegations of his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has been heavily criticized by several western countries, including the UK. The British government has seized the assets of billionaires with close ties to Putin, including Abramovich.

The freeze of any revenue income from Chelsea has placed the club in turmoil. However, club vice-captain Jorginho believes that the off-field issue is helping the team form a closer bond.

“I believe that with everything that is happening, our group is getting even stronger. It feels like something is making this group even more special than it already is. I believe we see this as an opportunity to solidify our group and get out of this even stronger.”

The Italian midfielder added:

“[We] love to play football and represent Chelsea, we are going to give it our all to continue to play football and bring happiness to our fans.”

Chelsea are on a good run of form at the moment

The Blues last lost a Premier League match back on January 15 against Manchester City. Since then, they have played 12 matches across competitions, racking up 11 wins and one defeat.

Their only reverse during this run came against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, which ended 11-10 on penalties after a goalless draw in 120 minutes. The Blues are currently on a five-match winning streak across competitions, with their latest win coming against LOSC Lille earlier this week.

The Blues take on Middlesbrough next in the FA Cup quarter-finals before going into the international break.

Thomas Tuchel's side are also well poised to finish in the top four of the Premier League but are too far behind to challenge for the league title.

Their 4-1 aggregate win over Lille in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 made them the third English team to enter the last eight of this season's competition. Liverpool and Manchester City also came out on top in their last 16 matches while Manchester United fell to a defeat.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra