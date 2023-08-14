“Our misery is gone” “Never come back” - Chelsea fans rejoice as 28-year-old officially leaves on initial loan deal

While rumors had already been surfacing about this news, Chelsea recently put out an official statement confirming goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's departure to Real Madrid on a loan deal. The 28-year-old shot-stopper was expected to start the season as the Blues' designated number one but now finds himself on a plane to Madrid.

Ever since signing for the Blues in 2018, Kepa has struggled to make the goalkeeping position his own. The Spaniard has often been scrutinized by fans due to his questionable attitude and regular high-profile errors. Consequently, the news of him securing a move away from West London has brought a sense of relief to the Blue Army.

Using social media as the source to convey their opinions on the transfer, the fans wrote:

The goalkeeping merry-go-round at the club had previously seen the exiled Edouard Mendy sign for the Saudi outfit Al Ahli. Brighton's Robert Sanchez was then brought in to maintain the competition between the sticks. The 25-year-old Spanish international now finds himself as the first-choice goalkeeper in West London, with Kepa securing a move to Real Madrid.

Interestingly enough, Kepa Arrizabalaga's arrival at Chelsea was instigated after Real Madrid were able to snap up Thibaut Courtois for a meager €35m (source: Transfermarkt), leaving the Blues with little choice. The former Athletic Bilbao player will now be replacing his Belgian counterpart in Madrid.

Kepa Arrizabalaga becomes the seventh player to join Real Madrid directly from Chelsea

The two European giants share a long history with each other. Keeping aside their bouts in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been involved in some of the most high-profile transfers of all time.

Eden Hazard's €115m move (source: Transfermarkt) from England to Spain usurped every headline in both nations. The Belgian maestro had been Chelsea's talisman for years and was touted to take up Cristiano Ronaldo's mantle at Santiago Bernabeu. Nevertheless, consistent injury problems massively hindered Hazard's career in the Spanish capital. He is now without a club after being released by Los Blancos.

The most recent transaction between the two teams occurred last season when central defender Antonio Rudiger ditched West London's blue for Madrid's white. The German international arrived in Spain for free and has convincingly integrated himself into the first team.

Other major players whose career paths saw them move from Chelsea to Real Madrid include Arjen Robben, Ricardo Carvalho, Micheal Essien and the aforementioned Thibaut Courtois.