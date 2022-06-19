Ousmane Dembele's makes specific demand to swap Barcelona for Chelsea: Reports

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly said being a regular starter is a pre-requisite for him to join Chelsea from Barcelona.

The France international has just a few days left to go on his current deal with the Blaugrana and is set to depart Camp Nou on a free transfer.

According to a report by Sport, Dembele is seeking reassurances that he will be an undisputed starter at Stamford Bridge before committing his future to the Premier League side.

The 25-year-old joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a then club-record deal worth €110m in the summer of 2017.

🎙️| Ousmane Dembélé when asked about his situation...You're staying at Barca?🗣️ Ousmane: yeahI heard you might go to Chelsea?🗣️ Ousmane:Tuchel, aren't you interested?🗣️ Ousmane: I feel good at Barça.Via: @ActualiteBarca 🎙️| Ousmane Dembélé when asked about his situation...❓You're staying at Barca?🗣️ Ousmane: yeah❓I heard you might go to Chelsea?🗣️ Ousmane: 😅❓Tuchel, aren't you interested? 🗣️ Ousmane: I feel good at Barça.Via: @ActualiteBarca @D3mbouzinhohttps://t.co/cFXpabmkx7

He was tipped to become Neymar's long-term successor at Camp Nou but an injury-ravaged spell meant he has not fully lived up to his potential in Catalunya.

The just-concluded campaign saw the former Rennes man remain relatively injury-free and showcase the true range of his abilities.

Dembele blossomed under Xavi's tutelage and ended the campaign with 13 assists in the league, which was the highest in La Liga last term.

That brought his total at Camp Nou to 34 assists and 32 goals from 149 matches in all competitions.

It was widely expected that the France international will extend his contract with the club but there is no update yet with just a few days left before he becomes a free agent.

Chelsea are reported to be the frontrunners to sign Dembele but PSG are also said to be in the running for the former Dortmund man.

Dembele's positive history with Thomas Tuchel could boost his chances of joining Chelsea from Barcelona

Thomas Tuchel managed Dembele at Dortmund

Ousmane Dembele spent just one season at Borussia Dortmund before joining Barcelona in 2017.

His time at the Signal Iduna Park saw him score 10 goals and make a whopping 22 assists in 50 matches in all competitions for BVB.

He was managed by Thomas Tuchel, under whom Dembele arguably played the best football of his career.

The German tactician currently occupies the dugout at Stamford Bridge and this could play a major role in convincing the 25-year-old to move to west London.

However, Chelsea might be unable to guarantee him regular starts, considering the array of talent the Blues currently have in attack.

The likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi will all be vying for starting places alongside Dembele if he makes the move to Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, Raheem Sterling is being strongly linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge, potentially intensifying the competition for places in the Chelsea attack.

