Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

overview of Bengaluru FC's opponent in the Inter-zonal semifinal, AFC Cup, 2018.

Puneet Hooda
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
107   //    22 Aug 2018, 09:20 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

Pride of Indian football, Bengaluru FC will be facing Altyn Asyr Fk (Turkmenistan) in their AFC cup 2018,inter-zonal Semifinal on 22nd August. In 2016, Bengaluru FC became the first club from India to reach the AFC Cup final, where they lost to AL-Quad AL-Jadwiga (Iraq) by a narrow margin of 1-0. With just only 5 years of its inception, the club has done things which other elite clubs like- Mohan Began, East Bengal couldn’t do in their rich history. The club has won at least one trophy every year. During 2013-14 season they won I-league and became the first team to win it in their debut season, in 2014-15 Federation Cup, in 2015-16 I-league, in 2016-17 Federation Cup and in 2017-18 Indian Super cup. In such a short time the club has filled its trophy cabinet. The only thing left for them is the AFC Cup.

Here, we are going to discuss Bengaluru FC’s rival in the Inter-Zonal semi-final.


Enter caption
Enter caption

Football Club Altyn Asyr Fk 

The club plays in the Yokary Liga (Turkmenistan top flight). The club was founded in 2008 and it is based in the capital city of Turkmenistan i.e. Ashgabat. Since its inception in 2008, the club has achieved great heights in the domestic tournaments.

Performance in the domestic league

The club has shown huge progress in such a short span of time in the domestic tournaments. In 2008, for the first time, they participated in the league and Cup of Turkmenistan. The club has never faced relegation. It took them just 2 years to win their first major tournament, they won Turkmenistan cup in 2009. Their first league title was in the year 2014 and after that, they won it consecutively four times in year 2014,2015,2016,2017. They also became the second team to win it consecutively four times. In the current season, they are at the 2nd place with 12 more matches to play. The Ashgabat based club has won Turkmenistan cup in 2015 and 2016.

Along with these domestic decorations, the club has also won Turkmenistan super Cup in 2015, 2016 and Turkmenistan President’s Cup in 2010, 2011.

These stats clearly show their dominance in the domestic tournaments. However, the club form Turkmenistan has not able to prove their worth at the continental level.

Performance in the continental tournament

The club started playing the AFC Cup in 2015. In their debut season, they got knocked out in the preliminary round by Shahbab Al-Dhaririya (UEA). In 2016, they finished bottom of the group and their first Asian win was in 2016 only when they defeated Lebanese side Al Ahed. In 2017, they remain unbeaten in their home, but couldn’t qualify for the knock out round. In the current season, they remain unbeaten in the group stages thereby qualifying for the knock out stage where they are Scheduled to play Bengaluru FC (India).

 This clearly shows the club has a lot prove in the continental tournament.

Players to watch

1.     Altymyrat Annadurdyyev

The 25 years Turkmenistan international plays as a striker for the club. He wears number 7 jersey and likes to dribble past the defenders. Currently, he is joint-fifth top-scorer in the league with 6 goals in his account. His ability to finish and create space for himself can create problems for Bengaluru’s defence.

2.     Murat Yakshiyev

He was a winger but later turned into a strike. His partnership with Altymyrat Annadurdyyev can cause trouble to Bengaluru FC. He has scored 5 goals and provided 3 assist this season. His majestic performance against Istiklol will be always remembered. He scored 4 goals in that match. Istiklol is that same team which Bengaluru FC couldn’t breach in the AFC Cup 2017.

Thus, the club from Turkmenistan has big potential, and with their lack of performances in the AFC Cup, the club will be eager to prove their worth by beating 2016 Runners-up, Bengaluru FC.

Though it is clearly seen that the club from India has the upper hand, and they are well-prepared for the match, courtesy to their pre-season tour in Spain where they faced giants like Villarreal B and Barcelona B.

Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Cup 2018 Bengaluru FC Football Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Kanteerava Football Stadium
Puneet Hooda
CONTRIBUTOR
AFC Cup 2018, Inter-zone Semifinal 1st Leg, Bengaluru FC...
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018: Abahani Dhaka vs Bengaluru FC, Predicted...
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018, Inter-zone Playoff Semifinal: Bengaluru FC...
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC Learned to Defend as a Team in Pre-Season:...
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018: Bengaluru FC announce 30-man squad for...
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018, Abahani Dhaka vs Bengaluru FC: Telecast,...
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Aizawl FC: Telecast, live...
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018: Bengaluru FC vs Aizawl FC, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018: Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca demands huge...
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018: Abahani Dhaka vs Bengaluru FC, Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us