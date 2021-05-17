Oxford United vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Oxford United invite Blackpool to the Kassam Stadium in their League One playoff semi-final first leg fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts secured a place in the playoffs on the last day of the regular season, humbling Burton 4-0 at home. Blackpool head into the fixture having won four games in a row and are the favorites to win.

The hosts made it to the final of the playoffs last season, their first-ever appearance in the playoffs, but they were defeated by Wycombe. They'll be hoping for a better outcome this time around.

Oxford United vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns nine times across all competitions. The U's have been the better side in this fixture and have five wins to their name. Blackpool have been able to better the hosts just thrice so far while the spoils have been shared just once in this fixture.

In two encounters between the two sides this season, one ended in a draw at the Bloomfield Road while the Tangerines recorded a 2-0 win at Tuesday's venue in March.

Oxford United form guide in League One: W-W-W-L-W

Blackpool form guide in League One: W-W-W-W-L

Oxford United vs Blackpool Team News

Oxford United

John Mousinho and Marcus McGuane are not expected to feature in this game as they recover from long-term injuries. Mousinho is recovering from knee surgery, while McGuane's season came to an end after a thigh injury in February.

1️⃣1️⃣ years ago today...



A magical day in the capital 💫

Injured: John Mousinho, Marcus McGuane

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackpool

Matty Virtue, Kevin Stewart, Gary Madine, Bez Lubala, CJ Hamilton and Daniel Gretarsson are all out injured for this first-leg tie.

Ethan Robson, Grant Ward and Sullay Kaikai could make an appearance in this game but face late fitness tests.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for my goal. I'm really pleased to win this award and I appreciate your support

Injured: Matty Virtue, Kevin Stewart, Gary Madine, Bez Lubala, CJ Hamilton, Daniel Gretarsson

Doubtful: Ethan Robson, Grant Ward, Sullay Kaikai

Unavailable: None

Oxford United vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Oxford United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jack Stevens; Anthony Forde, Elliot Moore, Robert Atkinson, Josh Ruffels; Jamie Hanson, James Henry; Cameron Brannagan, Mark Sykes, Brandon Barker; Matt Taylor

Blackpool predicted XI (4-4-2): Stuart Moore; Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Daniel Ballard, Jordan Thorniley, James Husband; Elliot Embleton, Kenny Dougall, Demetri Mitchell, Keshi Anderson; Ellis Simms

Oxford United vs Blackpool Prediction

Both teams are in terrific form heading into the playoffs. The hosts have won three games in a row, while the visitors have four on the spin.

Oxford have lost six games at home while Blackpool have won as many as 11 games on their travels and have been defeated eight times.

Given their current form and head-to-head record, the game will most likely end in a draw.

Prediction: Oxford United 0-0 Blackpool