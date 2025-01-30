Oxford United vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February, 2025

Oxford United take on Bristol City on Saturday as matchday 30 of the Championship beckons. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Gary Rowett's Oxford are fresh off a goalless draw at Stoke City last weekend. Although the visitors dominated possession, both sides had the same number of shots on target (four) as a stalemate ensued. The draw snapped the U's two-game winning run, leaving them 16th in the standings with 36 points from 29 games, winning nine.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Bristol are coming off a 2-1 home win over Blackburn Rovers in their previous outing. Following Scott Twine's 12th-minute opener for Bristol, the Rovers hit back through Andreas Weimann five minutes before the break.

However, the Robins had the last laugh, with Nahki Wells firing home the winner 13 minutes from time. Ending a two-game winless run - losing one - Manning's side moved up to eighth in the points table, with 41 points from 29 games, winning 10.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Oxford-Bristol Championship clash at Kassam Stadium:

Oxford United vs Bristol City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 45 meetings across competitions, Oxford lead Bristol 19-13 but lost 2-1 in their last meeting, away in the Championship in September 2024.

Both teams have had two wins apiece in their last five meetings across competitions.

Oxford have won their last four home games - all in the Championship - keeping two clean sheets.

Bristol are winless in seven road outings - all in the Championship - losing four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Oxford: D-W-W-D-L; Bristol: W-D-L-L-W

Oxford United vs Bristol City prediction

The two sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Oxford, who find themselves in the bottom half of the standings in their first Championship campaign in more than two decades.

The U's have a head-to-head advantage over Bristol but haven't had a league win over them in four games across divisions since a 3-0 home win in League Two in October 1999.

Oxford, though, are in good recent form in the league, going unbeaten in eight games, winning five. Meanwhile, Bristol have been poor travellers, failing to win their last seven league outings, losing four.

Considering Oxford's superior recent form, expect the newly promoted side to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Oxford United 2-1 Bristol City

Oxford United vs Bristol City betting tips

Tip-1: Oxford to win

Tip-2: Oxford to keep a clean sheet: No (They have had two clean sheets in their last five games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last three meetings across competitions have had at least three goals.)

