Oxford United vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Oxford United take on Sunderland in the 45th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in oppositve halves of the points table.
Gary Rowett's Oxford are fresh off a 1-1 draw at Cardiff City on Easter Monday. Following a goalless first period at the Cardiff City Stadium, Yousef Salech opened the scoring for the hosts 11 minutes into the second half.
However, Cameron Brannagan's 79th-minute equaliser ensured a share of the spoils as the newly promoted side remained 19th in the standings, with 49 points from 44 games, winning 12.
Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris' Sunderland are coming off a 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Tyrhys Dolan's 33rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams at the Stadium of Light despite the hosts dominating the Rovers in possession (59%) and having eight times more shots on goal (16-2).
However, their profligacy up front proved key, as only two of those strikes were on target for the Black Cats, while the Rovers scored with their only shot on target. A third straight defeat keeps Sunderland fourth in the points table, with 76 points from 44 games, winning 21.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Oxford-Sunderland Championship clash at Kassam Stadium:
Oxford United vs Sunderland head-to-head stats and key numbers
- Ahead of their 40th meeting across competitions, Sunderland lead Oxford 21-8, including a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in October.
- Oxford have won just once in 14 games in the fixture, losing seven, including the last two.
- The U's have won twice in their last seven home games - all in the Championship - losing four, including the last two.
- Sunderland have won twice in their last six road outings - all in the Championship - losing three.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Oxford: D-L-W-L-W; Sunderland: L-L-L-D-W
Oxford United vs Sunderland prediction
The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While Oxford United are battling to stave off relegation, Sunderland have qualified for the promotion play-offs along with Sheffield United.
In terms of head-to-head, the Black Caps have dominated Oxford, who haven't won against Sunderland at home since a League Cup clash in October 2019.
Both sides have blown hot and cold as the regular season winds to a close. But given Sunderland's dominance in the fixture, especially recently, expect the trend to continue.
Prediction: Oxford United 0-1 Sunderland
Oxford vs Sunderland betting tips
Tip-1: Sunderland to win
Tip-2: Sunderland to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have kept three clean sheets in their last six meetings in the fixture.)
Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of Sunderland's last six games have had one goal or less.)