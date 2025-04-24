Oxford United vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Oxford United take on Sunderland in the 45th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in oppositve halves of the points table.

Ad

Gary Rowett's Oxford are fresh off a 1-1 draw at Cardiff City on Easter Monday. Following a goalless first period at the Cardiff City Stadium, Yousef Salech opened the scoring for the hosts 11 minutes into the second half.

However, Cameron Brannagan's 79th-minute equaliser ensured a share of the spoils as the newly promoted side remained 19th in the standings, with 49 points from 44 games, winning 12.

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris' Sunderland are coming off a 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Tyrhys Dolan's 33rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams at the Stadium of Light despite the hosts dominating the Rovers in possession (59%) and having eight times more shots on goal (16-2).

Ad

Trending

However, their profligacy up front proved key, as only two of those strikes were on target for the Black Cats, while the Rovers scored with their only shot on target. A third straight defeat keeps Sunderland fourth in the points table, with 76 points from 44 games, winning 21.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Oxford-Sunderland Championship clash at Kassam Stadium:

Ad

Oxford United vs Sunderland head-to-head stats and key numbers

Ahead of their 40th meeting across competitions, Sunderland lead Oxford 21-8, including a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Oxford have won just once in 14 games in the fixture, losing seven, including the last two.

The U's have won twice in their last seven home games - all in the Championship - losing four, including the last two.

Sunderland have won twice in their last six road outings - all in the Championship - losing three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Oxford: D-L-W-L-W; Sunderland: L-L-L-D-W

Ad

Oxford United vs Sunderland prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While Oxford United are battling to stave off relegation, Sunderland have qualified for the promotion play-offs along with Sheffield United.

In terms of head-to-head, the Black Caps have dominated Oxford, who haven't won against Sunderland at home since a League Cup clash in October 2019.

Both sides have blown hot and cold as the regular season winds to a close. But given Sunderland's dominance in the fixture, especially recently, expect the trend to continue.

Ad

Prediction: Oxford United 0-1 Sunderland

Oxford vs Sunderland betting tips

Tip-1: Sunderland to win

Tip-2: Sunderland to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have kept three clean sheets in their last six meetings in the fixture.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of Sunderland's last six games have had one goal or less.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More